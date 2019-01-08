Fisher obit

Carlous Gayle Fisher passed peacefully from this life on January 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born on March 3, 1945.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Fisher of Chipley, FL; her sons Allen (Lora) Fisher of Chipley, FL; Robert (Jeanene) Fisher of Kathleen, FL; and Timothy (Brittney) Fisher of Tuttle, OK; one daughter Edith (Tilman) Mears of Williston, FL; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Obert Funeral Home, Chipley, Florida.