Chipola Nursing seeks public comment for accreditation

The Chipola College Health Sciences Department wishes to announce that it will host a site review for continuing accreditation of its Baccalaureate and Associate Degree in nursing programs by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The public is invited to meet the site visit team and share comments about the programs in person at a meeting scheduled at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in the Chipola College, Health Sciences Building Q.

Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:

Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850

Atlanta, GA 30326