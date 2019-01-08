Traffic on State Road (S.R.) 2 over the Choctawhatchee River, 7.5 miles east of S.R. 81, in Holmes County will encounter alternating lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Routine inspections are one tool the department uses to provide a safe transportation system, an example of the dedication to making travel in Florida safer and more efficient. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.