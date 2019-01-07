Two arrested following traffic stop

PONCE DE LEON – An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of two Ponce de Leon residents Sunday, January 6.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Highway 183-A and Bridge Creek Road and made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Sharon Rae McLean and her passenger, 20-year-old Ryan Justin Miller, both of Ponce de Leon.

A subsequent search of vehicle resulted in the discovery of marijuana, three small baggies of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Following the search, the deputy found a container which held additional paraphernalia lying on the ground near his patrol vehicle, and McLean admitted throwing the container on the ground.

McLean was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Miller was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.