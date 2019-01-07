Smuggling operation busted in Washington County

An investigation of a seemingly organized plan to smuggle contraband into the Washington County Jail on Saturday night ended in the arrest of 5 suspects.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information through investigative leads, which was then used to thwart attempts of successfully completing the operation now dubbed ‘A SHOT IN THE DARK’.

As the delivery was expected, WCSO deputies and members of the Washington County Drug Task Force secured a perimeter at the Washington County Jail, quickly apprehending the first suspect, who was identified as 22-year-old Jackson Scott Taylor of Bay County.

During the investigation, deputies received information that also led to the arrests of 48-year-old Kelly Jo Duncan of Bay County, 50-year-old Charles “Chucky” Wells of Vernon, 30-year-old Casey William Brock of Vernon, and 35-year-old Robert Oren Donelson of Bay County.

All 5 suspects were booked on the charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility, using a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and criminal conspiracy/solicitation.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.