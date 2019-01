Investigators with the Chipley Police Department received a complaint on January 2 of a lewd and lascivious molestation. Based on the investigation, the incident occurred around October 10 at a local motel.

Thorne D. Evins, 28, of Chipley was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for one count of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age.

Evins at time of arrest was currently being held in the Washington County Jail on unrelated charges.