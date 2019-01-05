Powell obit

Willis Clinton Powell, 79, of Greenwood, died Friday, January 4, 2019 at his residence.

Clinton was born May 22, 1939 in Jackson County, FL, to the late J.W. and Lois Conrad Powell. He was a lifelong resident of the Dellwood Community where he spent many years farming. Clinton served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Florida Department of Corrections. He was a lifelong member of Welcome Assembly of God Church where he served as a deacon for many years.

Clinton was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pearl Powell, Levon Fowler, and Mary Lou Tyus; along with his brother, Joe Powell.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria B. Powell; two sons, Willis Powell (Kim), John Coy Powell (Tami); daughter, April Powell; brother, John M. Powell (Dianne); sister, Cora Strickland; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 7, 2019 at Welcome Assembly of God Church with Pastor Steven Subel officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Welcome Assembly of God Church.