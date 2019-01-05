Phillips obit

Dean Carlton Phillips, 56, of Marianna, Florida, died Friday, December 28, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born July 25, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dean is survived by a brother, James Phillips of Tennessee; a sister, Carol Cummings of Chattahoochee, Florida; three nephews, Matthew Phillips, of Chattahoochee, Daniel Cummings of Sneads, and D. J. Ratajski of Grand Ridge; one niece, Cherilynn Evans of Pensacola; a great niece Amberleigh Miles, also of Pensacola; two great-great nieces, Annabelle Miles and Emilia Miles.

A memorial service will be 11a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church with Reverend Steve Mazzaferro officiating.

James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.