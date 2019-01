The Holmes County High School Blue Devils defeated the Vernon Yellow Jackets in boys basketball on Friday by a final score of 67-62.

Scoring for Holmes County were: E. Raddice 14, A. Potter 3, B. Richards 2, W. Bailey 9, H. Tadlock 1, D. Powell 24, B. Rich 14.

Scoring for Vernon were: K. Powell 14, C. McDonald 15, D. Bush 19, M. Hargrove 9, C. Proctor 2, Wayne Potter 3.