Chipola College Memorial Tree Project and Giveaway

MARIANNA—Hurricane Michael forever changed the landscape of Chipola College. The 130-acre campus, once known for moss-draped oaks, towering pines and beautiful hickory and gum trees, now has only a few small trees scattered across campus.

To help re-forest the community, a public tree give-away is scheduled for the morning of Friday, Jan. 18, in front of the Chipola Student Center on College Street. A total of 200 1-gallon trees will be available to the public courtesy of the Florida Department of Forestry. Some 500 seedlings and five burlap/root ball trees were donated to the college by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons is committed to bringing trees back to the campus with the Chipola Memorial Tree Project. Alumni and friends of the college who would like to help with the project, may make tax-deductible donations in any amount to the Chipola College Foundation. For a gift of $225, donors may purchase a 12-15 foot tree with a plaque in memory, or in honor of, a person or group.

Dr. David Hilton, Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is advising on the project along with science professor Dr. Santine Cuccio. Barry Stafford, County Forester with the Jackson County Forest Service will be on campus Jan. 15 to assist with planting some of the trees.

Those wishing to help with the project may deliver checks in person, or mail to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL, 32446.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or phone 718-2478.