Chipola Artist Series presents “Sean of the South”

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present Sean Dietrich, writer, humorist, novelist, and biscuit connoisseur, on Jan. 10.

Dietrich will present a night of storytelling and singing in “Sean of the South.” Known for his commentary and stories on life in the American South, his work has appeared in Southern Living, South Magazine, Yellowhammer News, Good Grit, the Bitter Southerner and the Tallahassee Democrat.

The author of eight novels, his unique storytelling and music transports audiences to the old south when times were simple and honest. Learn more at www.seandietrich.com. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by First Federal Bank of Florida.

The Artist Series concludes Mar. 14 with Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective. This is a collaborative effort among Chipola College, Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience. Learn more at www.ww2.fsu.edu.

Single event tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

The Center for the Arts Box Office is closed for the holidays and will re-open Jan. 7. Tickets are available online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.