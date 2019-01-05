Armed robbery suspect wanted

The Chipley Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

On January 3, a local pizza delivery person was delivering pizza to 550 Bennett Drive in Chipley; the delivery person was met at the door by an unknown male brandishing a handgun demanding the pizza and money bag. The suspect is an unknown male 6’ tall.

The victim in this case was unharmed. However police are asking for help in locating the suspect. If anyone has any information please contact Crime Stoppers of Washington County at 638-TIPS. There is a reward of $250.00 if the information leads to the arrest of this suspect.