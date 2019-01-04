Brown obit

Mrs. Madie (Peterson) Brown, of Vernon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2018 in the Washington Nursing & Rehab. Center of Chipley, Florida. She was 89 years old.

Madie was born on October 16, 1929 to the late Frazier and Lela Peterson in Ebro, Florida. She was of the Holiness faith and faithful member of McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida.

She leaves to cherish her memories five sons: Alfred Peterson (Gloria Mae), Eddie Brown (Debra), Willie Brown (Cathy), John Brown (Erica), and Timothy Brown (Alice); six daughters: Susie Potter (Willie Lee), Lottie Mike (Bishop Edward), Gloria Peterson (Rev. Richard, Sr.), Brenda Peterson (Thomas, Jr. ), Debra Conner (Elder Don), and Connie Hawes; along with a large host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Madie’s life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, January 5, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown, and Elder Don Conner, officiating. Committal service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida, with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.