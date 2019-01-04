Blount obit

Locally beloved, and nationally acclaimed as a champion for children, Virginia Burch Blount passed away at home in Grand Ridge on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

​Born to Ruby and Jessie Burch, Virginia grew up as the only sister to brothers, Kenneth, Jerome, Marvin, and Lafayette. In that family, she learned the value of hard work and the joy of loving.

​Virginia delighted in learning and planned, even in childhood, to become a teacher. After graduation from Grand Ridge High School she continued her education by earning a B.S. at FSU and later a M.S. and Ed.S. from Troy University. During her 42-year career with the Jackson County School District, she first taught elementary school at Grand Ridge then was named curriculum coordinator for the school. In this capacity, she was responsible for implementing the Open Court reading program which garnered national recognition for significantly increased student achievement.

​Subsequently, Mrs. Blount served as principal at Sneads Elementary where she led the school to distinguished “A” school status year after year.

​Mrs. Blount’s legacy rests upon her sincere desire to help and serve each child. Her generosity, concern and diligence made the difference as she was often an unsung heroine to both children and adults whom she helped whenever and however she could.

​Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jerome, Kenneth, and Marvin.

She is survived by husband, James “Shorty” Blount of 59 years, daughter, Miranda Hicks of Dallas, Texas, beloved grandson, Jameson Blount Maddox of Columbus, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M. Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Grand Ridge First Baptist. Interment will follow in Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Grand Ridge Baptist Church.