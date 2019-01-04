Andrews obit

Mr. Marvin Cecil Andrews, of Vernon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. He was 75 years old.

Marvin was born on July 24, 1943 to the late Rev. Sylvester and Jesse Mae Andrews in Millers Ferry, Florida. He was of the Methodist faith and a faithful member of St. John A.M.E. Church of Vernon, Florida. Marvin was a retired lineman working with Embarq and a veteran of the United States Armed Forces.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 50 years: Willie Mae Andrews of Vernon, Florida; one son: Gregory Andrews (Tamara) of Panama City Beach, Florida; two daughters: Rev. Pamela Andrews of Vernon, Florida and Patricia Andrews of Tallahassee, Florida; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; six brothers: Sylvester Andrews, Jr. (Barbara) of Mulberry, Florida, Larry Andrews, Michael Andrews (Morrisenia), David Andrews, all of Ocala, Florida, Bural Andrews (Dorothy) of DeRidder, Louisiana, and Jerel Andrews of Atlanta, Georgia; three sisters: Velma Murphy (Billy) of Lynn Haven, Florida, Esther Andrews-Jackson of Vernon, Florida, and Sheila Andrews-Aquaowo of Hinescille, Maryland; aunt: Mary Jane Andrews of Red Bay, Florida; god-brother: Norman Peterson; god-sister: Min. Kathy Brown; along with a large host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Marvin’s Life will be held 2PM CST, Sunday, January 6, 2019 from the sanctuary of the St. Luke A.M.E. Church of Vernon, Florida with pastor, Rev. Gloria Wynn, officiating. Committal service along with military honors will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held from 5-9 PM CST, Saturday, January 5, 2019 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.