WCSO seeks more information regarding sex abuse case

A Washington County man arrested for sexual battery may have other victims.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Christopher Kevin Corbin Wednesday afternoon, following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old victim. Corbin has been accused of sexually molesting the victim for several years.

During the investigation, WCSO investigators have obtained information leading them to believe that more victims are possible. Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding this case or any other case to contact WCSO at 850-638-6111 and ask to speak to an investigator immediately.

“Sexually victimizing a child is a heinous crime,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “If someone is going through this, I urge you to reach out to us. We are here to do whatever is necessary to make sure that you are safe and the person responsible for this abuse is dealt with.”

Corbin was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of sexual battery of a victim 12 years of age to 18 years of age.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.