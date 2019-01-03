Holiday traffic operation ends in multiple felony arrests

Washington County Sheriff’s Office amped up area patrols during the weeks leading up to the 2018 holiday season to enforce motorist safety. Several felony arrests were made as a result of the operation.

“Whether we are warning a vehicle to slow down, responding to a reckless driver report, or making a drug arrest during a traffic stop, we are doing it to ensure the safety of our community,” says Sheriff Crews. “The holidays are a time of increased travel for many families and it is important that we make sure everyone arrives at their destination safely.”

Deputies began the heightened patrols, warning drivers to take it slow but more than ten of those traffic stops led to felony drug arrests in late December.

“Ridding our county of illegal drug activity will always be a priority and removing them from our roadways is critical,” added Sheriff Crews. “A person behind the wheel of a vehicle, who is in possession of or under the influence of an illegal substance is a severe threat to the safety of other motorists and themselves.

Deputies performed the operation throughout the county, not targeting one area.

Those arrested during this operation are:

Linnie Russell, 46, of Chipley FL – 12/12/18 – possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

Michele Raybourne, 43, of Chipley FL – 12/12/18 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence

Larry Zezula II, 47, of Vernon FL – 12/14/18 – possession of marijuana more than 20 grams

Clay English, 31, of Milton FL – 12/15/18 – possession of weapon and/or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence

Serena Shipes, 42, of Alford FL – 12/15/18 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility

Tabitha Locke, 35, of Chipley FL – 12/16/18 – possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, providing false ID to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia

Zihesa Long, 32, of Panama City FL – 12/18/18 – possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Finnis Perryman, 42, of Panama City FL – 12/18/18 – possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

Brooke Bradley, 22, of Cottondale FL – 12/30/18 – possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a new legend drug, and resisting officer without violence

Joshua Selman, 39, of Greenwood FL – 12/30/18 – possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and resisting officer without violence

Catlin Green, 34, of Altha FL – 12/30/18 – possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Green, who was also cited for an open container, was arrested after WCSO received multiple reports regarding a reckless driver in the area.

Sheriff Crews reiterated the importance of working with the public stating, “Citizens continuing to report suspicious or dangerous activity is crucial. It takes teamwork.”

All subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked on all charges.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.