Grand opening of ZENsations Salon & Spa

A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held for ZENsations Salon & Spa this morning.

ZENsations Salon & Spa offers a wide variety of services, specializing in all hair types for men and women. Experience new ways to relax after a hard day’s work. Services include aqua massage, oxygen bar, ionic foot detox, facials and full wax services.

Hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

See their FB page, ZENsations Salon & Spa for special offers and info on wellness classes.

Gift certificates available.

Home of Gracie Mae Boutique.

The new business, owned by Tanya Reynolds, is located at 682 5th Street in downtown Chipley; phone: 850-676-4274.