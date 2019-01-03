Garden Club kicks off new year

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club members met for the first time in 2019 on Wednesday, January 2nd at First United Methodist Church. Members and several guests were welcomed by Club President Debbie Mitchell before she gave a quick review of December 2018 activities which included the annual Christmas Party, making Glitter Pinecones with the children at the Chipley Christmas Fest, and providing comfort items to residents of Washington Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

The main item on the agenda was the awarding of a Chipley Garden Club Honorary Lifetime Membership to former member Linda MacLellan. Although not official a member for several years, Linda has faithfully and overwhelmingly continued to support the club’s activities and participated in many gardening adventures. Her home garden has been available for English Tea & Garden Walks several times. Welcome to our club, Linda Mac!

Club member Genie Comegys provided information on the Spotted Lantern Fly aka Lycorma delicata, a beautiful but invasive and destructive planthopper insect from Asia that has invaded the Northeastern United States. Although it has not be spotted in Florida, we should always be on the lookout for dangerous pests.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott announced members will be making terrariums, dish gardens, and fresh/dried floral designs with Kate Smith Elementary School during January and February.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson introduced the Eastern Purple Coneflower aka Echinacea purpurea, a very showy native perennial that ranges in color from dark purple to pale pink. Propagation is by seeds and clump division. Although it has many medical qualities, she encouraged “research, research, research” before using it.

Club member Beth Watford shared information on “Being Smart & Being Safe in 2019” prior to providing a humorous refresher on assisting elementary students to create floral designs. Club member Catherine Nelson created several live floral designs from garden trimmings as Beth reviewed the basics of design.

The next club meeting will be held Wednesday, February 6th at Washington County Public Library. Chipley Garden Club welcomes new members at any time during the year. If you would like to attend a meeting or learn more about club activities, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.