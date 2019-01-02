White obit

Mrs. Mary Lena Wadsworth White, age 81 of Marianna, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday January 1, 2019 at her residence with her family at her bedside.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Jake Sim White, on January 24, 2018; and a sister, Henrietta Wadsworth Page, on April 21, 2018.

She is survived by her sister, Christine Wadsworth Johnson; two special nieces: Kimberly Wadsworth and Linda White; sisters-in-law: Mamie Hill of Quitman, Mississippi, and Annell Wilson (Leroy) of Marianna, Florida; brothers-in-law: Colonel (R) Ulysses X. White of Manassas, Virginia, Amos L. White of Cape Coral, Florida, James C. White (Katherine) of Miramar, Florida, and Theroy N. White (Mildred) of Dallas, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 6, 2019, 3-7 PM, at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

Mrs. White will lie in repose one hour prior to services.

A celebration of life will commence at 11 AM, Monday, January 7, 2018 at New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2870 Barnes Street in Marianna, Florida with the Reverend C. Swilley officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, FL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.