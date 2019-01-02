Share input on state management of Gulf red snapper

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is holding public hearings to solicit public comments on Draft Amendment 50 – State Management of Recreational Red Snapper. This amendment considers allowing the FWC to set the recreational red snapper fishing season and, potentially, other management measures in state and federal waters off Florida in future years.

The Council has already held meetings in Pensacola and Destin and plans to host a webinar on Jan. 17. For more information visit: GulfCouncil.org/meetings/public-hearings-scoping-workshops.

To provide additional opportunities for the public to comment on this proposal, the FWC is also holding public workshops on state management of Gulf red snapper.

Upcoming dates and locations for the meetings are as follows (unless noted below, all meetings are from 6-9 p.m. local time):

Jan. 7 – Fort Myers: Hyatt Place Fort Myers at the Forum, 2600 Champion Ring Road

Jan. 8 – Saint Petersburg: Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park, 950 Lake Carillon Dr.

Jan. 15 – Key West: Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave., Second Floor; *Hosted by FWC

Jan. 17 – Webinar: Attendee.GoToWebinar.com/register/2288573373994739724; 6-9 p.m. EST

Jan. 22 – Crystal River: Plantation on Crystal River, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail; *Hosted by FWC

Jan. 23 – Tallahassee: Farris Bryant Building, 620 S. Meridian St.; *Hosted by FWC

If you cannot attend a workshop, you can also provide comments on this to FWC at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or to the Gulf Council at http://tinyurl.com/yc8nvrd9.