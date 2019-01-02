Luttrell obit

Rhonda Lee Luttrell, age 54, of Chipley, passed from this life on December 29, 2018 at her residence.

Rhonda was born on January 10, 1964 in McRae, Georgia, to Marvin Lee and Dorothy Hatten Lowe. She had lived in the Panhandle for 30 years, since moving from Jacksonville, FL. She worked as a bus driver for the Washington County School Board.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Lee Lowe.

She is survived by her sons: Joshua Lee Luttrell of Chipley, Wesley Howard Luttrell, Jr. of Chipley; mother, Dorothy Lowe of Bonifay; three sisters: Inez Sullivan and husband Thomas of Greeneville, TN, Lila Beagles and husband Donald of Andalusia, AL, Mary Korosecz and husband Steven of Pace, FL; two brothers: Louis Davis of Jacksonville, George Davis of Cross City, FL; one grandchild, Lucas Aiden Luttrell; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 3, at Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, with Rev. Marvin Grier officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.