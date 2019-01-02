Freeman obit

Michael J. Freeman, age 62 of Cottondale, passed from this life on December 31, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Michael was born on May 30, 1956 in Marianna, Florida. He was a graduate of Chipley High School Class of 1974 and worked as a Brick Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Valda Corbin Freeman.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Perry Freeman of Cottondale, Florida; son: Aaron Michael Havens of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Jessica Marie Havens of Dothan, Alabama; brother: Phillip Allen Freeman of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 10A.M. Friday, January 4, 2018 at his home, 1809 Rudd Road, Cottondale, Florida 32431. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.