Father and juvenile son arrested for meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A New Year’s Eve traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a father and son for felony drug possession.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly after 2 p.m., December 31 on Mt. Ida Road.

Joseph M. HardingThe deputy made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Joseph M. Harding of Geneva, Alabama, and his passenger, his 14-year-old son.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two small baggies containing methamphetamine. Both subjects were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

