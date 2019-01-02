Anderson obit

Raymond Anderson, 68, passed from this life on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Dothan, AL.

He was born in Hartford, AL, on January 5, 1950 to the late Bernie and Ouida Anderson.

He met the love of his life, Donna, when he was 17 years old. They were married on November 29, 1968. They spent 50 faithful years together.

Raymond spent most of his days in his garden, fishing or watching wrestling. He was greatly loved by his family and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Ouida Anderson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his sons: Jerry Lamar Anderson of Bonifay, Michael Lee Anderson and wife Dawn of Wicksburg, AL, Raymond Anthony Anderson and wife Jenifer of DeFuniak Springs; his sister, Mary Lois Scott and husband Dewaine Scott of Bonifay; his five grandchildren: Morgan, Caleb, Jesse, Mara and Jared; and many more family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 4, at Mount Carmel Methodist Church in Ozark, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his surviving spouse: Donna Anderson, 1304 Roping Road, Bonifay, FL.

Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.