Roberts obit

Drew Edward Roberts, born Sept. 10, 1943 passed away on December 29, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.

Drew was retired from Florida Highway Patrol after 35 years of service.

Edward Roberts is preceded in death by his parents, Mallory and Murl Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Roberts; a son, Donnie Roberts; a daughter, Deby Reagle (Andrew); four grandchildren, Michael Roberts, Taylor Roberts, Ashley and Alicia Reagle.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel in Marianna.

Interment will be in Rocky Grove Cemetery in Bascom.