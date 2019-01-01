Open auditions for “Smoke on the Mountain”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for the musical, Smoke On the Mountain on Monday & Tuesday, January 7 & 8, 2019. The auditions will be held at 6pm nightly at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Smoke on the Mountain will be directed by Mil Cox. Four men and three women are needed to fill various roles. Audition packets are available now at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office. No acting experience is necessary to audition!

Smoke on the Mountain tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in the North Carolina Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Pastor Oglethorpe, the young and enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into “the modern world.” Between songs, each family member “witnesses” – telling a story about an important event in their life. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. By the evening’s end, the Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs.

Smoke On the Mountain, with book by Connie Ray, conceived by Alan Bailey, and with musical arrangements by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc. Smoke On the Mountain will take the stage March 1-3 2018 and will mark the first production of Season 12.

To inquire about a certain role or any other question pertaining to the production of Smoke On the Mountain please visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business office at 850-638-9113.