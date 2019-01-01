Moore obit

Virginia T. Moore, 82 of Chipley passed away, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Jackson Hospital following a short illness.

Ms. Virginia was born in Noma, Florida, on June 4, 1936 to the late James E. and Alma Tharp Teal. A graduate of Holmes County High School, Ms. Virginia was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her

family, reading, crossword puzzles, using her iPad and sweets. She will be truly missed…

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by her son Guy Williams.

She is survived by one son Wesley “Dean” Williams, Sr. (Winnie), Panama City, FL; one grandson, Wesley D. Williams, Jr.(Erica), Chipley, FL; two great grandchildren Tinleigh and Evan; one sister Evelyn Ciota, Bronxville, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend Bob Espinosa, Sunny Hills, FL.