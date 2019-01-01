Hatcher obit

Mrs. Lillian Mercer Hatcher, daughter of the late Walter Wesley Mercer and Zular Nettie Morris Mercer, was born February 24, 1931 in the Rocky Creek Community and went to be with our Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family, on December 30, 2018.

She was a long time dedicated member of Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles Howell Hatcher, Jr., on March 27, 1953. Lillian and C.H.’s union was blessed with four children, Gene, Pam, Ruth, and Dennis.

Mrs. Hatcher was preceded in death by her husband, C.H.; parents, Walter and Zular Mercer; and her four siblings, Cecil Mercer, Doris Martin, Wynell Moats, and Edward (Shortie) Mercer.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pam Williams (Maxwell) of Marianna, FL., Ruth Wombacher (Doug) of St. Marys, GA.; two sons, Gene Hatcher (Marilyn) of Dothan, AL., and Dennis Hatcher (Margie Ford) of Grand Ridge, FL.; grandchildren, Jeffery Williams (Keisha), Ashley Williams (Wendy), Desiree Johnson (Josh), Ben Wombacher, Holly Pollard, Stephanie Summerlin (Ricky), Deanna Newcomb, Corey Hatcher (Ann), Keesha Childs (Allen), Courtney Salem (Chris), Dixie Rountree, and Alex Ford. She was also blessed with 33 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister in laws, Emalene Hatcher and Barbara Hatcher; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019 at Sneads First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Mike Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Sneads First Assembly of God Church.

Floral arrangements are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church.