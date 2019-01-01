Fowler obit

Donnie Fowler, 68 of Graceville, FL, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence following a brief illness.

A Home-going service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home

in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 9 a.m. until time of service.

Donnie was born in Marianna, Florida, on August 1, 1950 to the late Horace and Alyene Johnson Fowler. An alumni of Poplar Springs High School, Donnie retired from Colonial Bread Company and then Richard’s Trucking of Dothan, AL. Donnie loved working in the yards and in his flower beds. He was a longtime member of the Graceville Community Church.

Survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Alice Fowler; one daughter Amy Fowler (Diana Gonzales),Tucson, AZ; one son Craig Fowler (John Starr), Seattle, WA; one grandson, Michael; one sister Glenda Toole (Travis), Graceville; several nieces and nephews.