Dalafave obit

James G. Dalafave, age 87, of Graceville, FL, formerly of Marianna, FL, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on November 16, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the only child of Ola Brazile Dalafave and James Vincezo Dalafave. He graduated from Holmes County High School, FSU with a Bachelors and a Master’s degree, and Troy State University with a Specialists Degree. He began his career teaching at Prince Murat School in Tallahassee, FL. He retired as a Psychologist from Sunland Training Center in Marianna, FL. Jim was a founding member of the Toastmasters Club in Marianna and a longtime member of the Optimist Club. He was a member of Westgate Church of Christ in Dothan, AL. Jim built villages for his model train collection. He loved raising orchids and built his own greenhouse to grow them in. He was a skilled woodworker and passed down the love his craft to his children and grandchildren. Jim created furniture, memory boxes, and other pieces that are treasured by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joan R. Dalafave.

He is survived by his children, Mike Dalafave of Malone, FL; Kevin Dalafave and wife Carolyn of Columbus, GA; Joel Dalafave and wife Danielle of Philadelphia, PA; Maura Register and husband David of Graceville, FL; and Allen Dalafave and wife Joan of El Paso, TX. He has 18 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 3 P.M. Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville, FL, with Philip Dampier officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna, FL, with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville.