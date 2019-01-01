Carter obit

Wayne Carter, 63 of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida, entered into his Heavenly Home on Friday, December 28, 2018 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Wayne was born in Miami, FL, on May 26, 1955. A U. S. Navy Veteran, Wayne was a general contractor and worked a number of years with Eye Center South. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Wayne was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church where he has taught Sunday School for a number of years. He loved to fish, have family time and play ball with his daughter.

A Celebration of His Life was held 3 p.m., Sunday, December 30, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home. Family received friends 2 p.m. until time of service.

Survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Nell Carter; three daughters Kim Carter, Katie Carter, Kylie Carter, Graceville; father Lawrence Wayne Carter, Anchorage, AK, mother Carlene Carter, Graceville; two brothers Joe Carter (Wanda), Norfolk, VA, Keith Carter (Mary), Graceville; one sister Barbara Ann Little (Bruce), Slocomb, AL; four grandchildren: Maranda Carter, Mallorie Larry, Malachi Larry, Nicolette Welborn.