Baker obit

Carl H. Baker, 84, of Cottondale died Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Southeast Health in Dothan with his wife by his side.

Carl was born May 26, 1934, in Chipley to Charley W. and Netta Dickerson Baker. He was a 1953 graduate of Chipley High School where he played football and baseball. After graduation, Carl served his country as a member of the U. S. Air Force. He was stationed in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and for one year on a remote base (called The Rock) in Japan.

He retired July 1999, after working for 40 years with a military contractor on Elgin Air Force Base. Carl like being with and around people, fishing, and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William Howell Baker, Marl W. Baker (Virginia), and Alva R. Baker (Anneice); and two special nephews, Lonnie W. Baker and Eddie Murphy.

Carl is survived by his wife, Charlene Baker; one son, Charles Golden of Cottondale; two daughters, Allison Golden and Alisa Golden of Tallahassee; a sister, Helen Murphy (Jim) of Choctaw Beach, Florida; a sister-in law Ernestine Baker of Chipley; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Carl will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley with Rev. James Murphy and Rev. Arlester McCalister officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 P.M. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Flowers will be accepted.

