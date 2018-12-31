Stewart obit

Harold Stewart, age 67 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2018 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Harold was born on September 19, 1951 in Pensacola, Florida to Elbert Stewart Sr. and Zena Hadley Stewart. He worked for International Paper Mill as a Warehouse Heavy Equipment Operator and was a church member of Farm Hill Baptist Church in Cantonment, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ginny Stewart of Chipley, Florida; three sons: Joe Stewart of Chipley, Florida, Elbert Stewart of Panama City, Florida, Canniff Stewart and wife Jamie of Chipley, Florida; one daughter: April Stewart of Grand Ridge, Florida; brother: Elbert Stewart of Bay Minette, Alabama; sister: Gay Buck of Perdido, Alabama; grandchildren: Hayden Stewart and Hadley Stewart.

Funeral service will be held 2P.M. Friday, January 4, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tom Birka officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home.