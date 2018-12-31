Due to a water main break, the City of Chipley has issued a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” for customers from 1074 Highway 90 going east to 1044 Highway 90 east on the north side of Highway 90.

This is only a precautionary measure being done until they can positively assure customers that the water is safe. The City of Chipley apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will be making every effort to return water service to normal operation as soon as possible.

As a precaution, they advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The water system will be collecting samples immediately after the repairs are made to make sure no contaminants entered the system during the time the work was being completed. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

You will be notified by an orange doorknocker when this “precautionary boil water notice” has been lifted.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.