Grantham obit

Mrs. Ernestine Hodge Grantham, age 87, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away December 30, 2018 at her home. She was born April 13, 1931 in Bonifay, Florida, to the late Leon Maxwell Hodge and Lois Ellis Hodge.

In addition to her parents, Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Grantham, one daughter, Donna Carol Grantham and two brothers, Kenneth Hodge and Carthel Hodge.

Ernestine was a Christian and lived her life for the Lord and others. In addition to being a devoted Christian, Ernestine was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Ernestine truly lived a Christian life and was always willing to lend a helping hand and a listening ear. She was a prayer warrior and as the Bible teaches believed in the power of prayer. May all strive to live such a life for Christ and others.

Mrs. Grantham is survived by two daughters, Diana Greene and husband John ‘Lyman’ of Bonifay, FL, and Tina Hagans and husband Alan of Bonifay, FL; three granddaughters, Aimee Steverson and husband Brent of Bonifay, FL, Angela Greene and wife Wendy of Pensacola, FL, and Rebecca Brown of Bonifay, FL; one great-grandson, Matthew Forehand and wife Megan; two great-granddaughters, Bella Steverson and Emmie Huggans; two great-great-grandchildren, Naomi and Isaac; two sisters, Maxine Bush of Bonifay, FL, and Hilda Thomason of DeFuniak Springs, FL; two brothers, Clifford Hodge and wife Charlene of Bonifay, FL, and Richard Hodge and wife Pepper of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 31, 2018, in the New Effort Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.