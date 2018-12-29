Chipley and Vernon basketball

The Chipley Tigers and Vernon Yellow Jackets participated in the Mosley Holiday Shootout Basketball Tournament Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Vernon opened the night with a three point loss to Vancleave, Mississippi, while Chipley earned a 6 point win against Wewahitchka.

On Friday, Vancleave defeated Chipley by five points, while Vernon gained a win over Wewahitchka by a score of 89-59.

Both Chipley and Vernon will be back in action on January 4 with Chipley playing Cottondale at Cottondale and Vernon hosting Holmes County in Vernon.