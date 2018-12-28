Notices from City of Chipley

Chipley City Offices will be closed Tuesday, January 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

The City Council workshop will be held Thursday, January 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, January 8, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

Chipley City Offices will be closed Monday, January 21, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The City of Chipley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting will be held Thursday, January 24, at 3 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.