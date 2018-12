The Holmes County High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Bozeman 70-32 today.

Scoring for HCHS were: E. Reddice 11, A. Potter 6, B. Richards 5, C. Jones 6, W. Bailey 9, J. Farrow 6, D. Powell 11, B. Rich 10, S. Pippin 6.

Scoring for Bozeman were: D. Emcrick 2, J. Rosalis 1, D. Bell 2, D. Granville 6, J. Dorsey 4, L. Cox 9, S. Bagwell 4, M. Turner 4.