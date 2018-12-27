Strohl obit

Kathryn J. Strohl, age 71 of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley. She was born on August 23, 1947 to the late Marion and Elsie A. (Sale) Jones in Keyes, OK.

Kathryn has been a resident of Chipley since 1998 coming from Moore Haven, FL.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Walt Kozlowski.

Survivors include, son, Douglas A. Snoke and wife Lacey of Chipley, FL, daughter, Etta Snoke-Estes of Virginia Beach, VA, daughter, Tammy Carver of Corpus Christi, TX, son Scott McClain of San Antonio, TX, grandchildren, Xavier Snoke, Zachary Estes, Josh Snoke, Jamie Carver, Shay Galbreath and Doug Carver.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.