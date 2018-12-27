Stephens obit

Curtis Arlon Stephens celebrated his 78th birthday in the presence of the Lord on December 27, 2018. He died at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.

Arlon was born in Donalsonville, Georgia, on December 27, 1940 to Curt & Inez Stephens. He served with honor in the US Air Force. Arlon retired from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners as purchasing agent after serving as Road and Bridge Superintendent many years. Arlon was a member of Eastside Baptist Church since 1964, where he proudly served as a deacon for almost 50 years. He was also a longtime member of the Marianna Lions Club.

Arlon was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl Stephens; sister in law, Geraldine Stephens and a brother in law, Jim Goodson.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kent Stephens; his son, Bill Stephens (Ana); daughter, Amber Stephens Tucker (Paul); sister, Jeanette Goodson; four grandchildren, Curt Stephens, Riby Stephens, Lori Tucker and Leah Tucker. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, December 31, 2018 at Eastside Baptist Church with Dr. Shawn Buice officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Eastside Baptist Church, 4785 Highway 90 East, Marianna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund.