Perkins obit

Rev. Gladdis Marie Perkins, age 89, of Vernon, Florida, passed away December 24, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

She was born October 13, 1929 in Vernon, Florida, to the late Dee Dykes and Gladys Goodson Dykes.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Perkins and two sisters, Frances Dykes and Vetta Mae Denton.

Marie is survived by three sons, Raymond Perkins and wife Patricia of Greenwood, FL, Lloyd Perkins and wife Nit of Vernon, FL, and Glen Perkins and wife Ruth of Vernon, FL; one daughter, Brenda Yeomans of Montgomery, AL; four brothers, Buck Dykes of Bonifay, FL, Hayward Dykes and wife Verna of Vernon, FL, Buddy Dykes and wife Carol of Gretna, VA, and Buford Dykes and wife Bridget of Sunny Hills, FL; three sisters, Iris Warren of Vernon, FL, Hazel Corbin of Vernon, FL, and Margaret Graham of Vernon, FL; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Caryville Evangelistic Center with Rev. Charles Barton and Rev. Wayne Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethany Assembly of God Church with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday 6-8 PM at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, FL.