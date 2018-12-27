Mrs. Sharon Jackson Owen, 67 of Ponce De Leon, Florida, died on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

Born Monday, June 11, 1951 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Jackson and the late Irene Huschke Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Lucius Owen; son, Todd Stewart and wife Sharon of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Constance Stewart of Pensacola; step-daughters: Amy Owen and fiancé Mitchell Parson of Niceville, and Allison Owen Ford of Ponce de Leon; three grandchildren: Mikayla Stewart, Christian Stewart and Madison Stewart; and three step-grandchildren: Jackson Haltom, Jacob Haltom and Isabella Ford.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 28, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry McGowan officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Ponce de Leon, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 28, at Oak Grove Baptist Church.