Mr. Kevin Andrew Kirk, age 30, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, passed away December 22, 2018 in Chipley, Florida. He was born August 8, 1988 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Kirk is survived by his mother and step-father, Sherri Lee and Jerry of DeFuniak Springs, FL; his father, Charles Eugene Kirk, Sr. of Owensboro, KY; his friend, Heather Nicole Carr of Enterprise, AL; maternal grandfather, Charles James Smith of Wanchese, NC; three brothers, Charles Eugene Kirk, Jr. of White Plains, MD, Christopher Allen Kirk and wife Kristin Hilwig of Waldorf, MD and Brent Thomas Kirk of Maceo, KY; two sisters, Josie Ann Lee and Jeana Lynemarie Lee both of DeFuniak Springs, FL; nieces and nephews, Leland, Owen, Jason, Landon, Kinsley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Grace Fellowship Christian Church with Rev. Jerrod Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Ponce de Leon Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.