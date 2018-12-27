Heidler obit

Mary Catherine (Cathy) Heidler, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 22, 2018.

She was born in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania on October 11,1921. Mary (Cathy) Heidler was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist church in Marianna, Florida. She also enjoyed the ministries of Dahlonega Baptist church in Dahlonega, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell D Heidler, Sr.; son, Howard L Fullwood; daughter, Wendy Fullwood; parents, Robert L. & Nancy Swartzlander.

Survivors include two sons, Greg Fullwood (Julie) and Russell D. Heidler, Jr. (Dee Ann); daughters, Melinda McDuffie (Danny) and Mary Anne Heidler; grandchildren, Kyle Hardin, Jesse Hardin, Barbara Balles, Susan Gomez, Jennifer Fullwood; along with several great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Jim Lyons officiating. Interment will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.