Baker obit

Cindy Sasser Baker, age 56, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

She was born on June 9, 1962, to the late Chester Pete and Mary Clyde Hicks Sasser in Chipley, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Teddy Lenear Sasser.

Survivors include her husband, Joey Baker; sons: BJ and wife Jessica, and Chris and wife Sara; two grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Sasser and wife Mary Jo; and two sisters: Annette Jackson and Kathryn Turner and husband Robert.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Memorials may be mailed to the family at: Joey Baker, 1246 Campbellton Ave., Chipley, FL 32428.

