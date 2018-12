Anders obit

Mrs. Catherine Roberts Anders, age 72, of Caryville, Florida, passed away December 25, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Milton, Florida. She was born January 12, 1946 in Miami, Florida.

Mrs. Anders was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Anders; her father, Roy Roberts; her mother, Mary Patches McCullaugh; one son, Wayne Anders; and one brother, Chris Roberts.

Mrs. Anders is survived by one son, Troy Anders of Robertsdale, AL; one daughter, Darlene Carr and husband David of Milton, FL; one brother, Steve Roberts of Caryville, FL; one sister, Barbara Thompson of Caryville, FL; uncle, Jean Roberts; 13 grandchildren, Steven, Nikki, James, Chris, Derek, Micah, Tyler, Noah, Jacob, Matthew, Catherine, Hannah, Dalton; 17 great-grandchildren, Clover, Bryson, Gabriella, Jeremiah, Kaleb, Amanda, Colton, Adalyn, Emersyn, Christian, Whitney, Austin, Landon, Calix, Tyler, Jayden, Rollar.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lakeview Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Glass officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.