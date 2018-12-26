Storm obit

Patricia D. Storm, age 67 of Wausau, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 24, 1951 to the late Leonard and Anna Mae (Finch) Russell in Panama City, FL.

Patricia is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and was the owner and operator of Unique Hair Fashion in Wausau, FL, for 44 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Storm of Wausau, FL, two sons, Clifton Hathaway of Chipley, FL, Landon Hathaway and wife Tonia of Southport, FL, one daughter, Brittnie West of Chipley, FL, two brothers, Linnie Russell and wife Laney of Chipley, FL, Gene Russell and wife Doris of De Land, FL, two sisters, Glenda Redmon and husband James of Vernon, FL, Kathleen Horton and husband Eddie of Vidalia, GA, seven grandchildren, Perry Hathaway, Keri Hathaway, Alice Hathaway, Grant Hathaway, Lane Hathaway, Brystol West, Blayne West and two great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Christian Memorial Church in Wausau, FL, at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Ronnie Jean Hagan officiating. Interment will follow at Gap Pond Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

