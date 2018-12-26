Robinson obit

Kevin Eugene Robinson, 46, passed away on December 20, 2018 in Grand Ridge, Florida.

Kevin was born on April 26,1972 to Clinton Robinson and Betty Lipford of Donalsonville, Georgia. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His favorite thing to do was to put a smile on everyone’s face and bring laughter to them. Kevin loved everyone and would give you the shirt off of his back or his last dime.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Effie Mae Robinson, Woodrow and Minnie Bell Walden; and a sister, Cindy Robinson.

Kevin is survived by his father, Clinton Robinson and stepmother, Ann; his mother, Betty Lipford, and a special friend, Nelson Allen; a daughter, Emily Brooke Robinson; and a son, Larin Lee Robinson; sisters, Angie Stephens (Todd), and Tina Gruver (David); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles along with many friends.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Kelvin Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.