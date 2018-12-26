Register obit

Marion Cecil Register, age 91, passed from this life to be with his Savior, Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at the Gulf Coast Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Washington County, Florida, on February 12, 1927, to Claude and Verlie Dykes Register. Cecil made his living as the owner of Register’s Tire Center, and was a lifelong resident Washington County, FL.

Cecil is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Merle Elizabeth Harris Register; son, Harlon Register and wife Marie of Vernon, FL; daughter, Joyce A. Nichols and husband John of Vernon, FL; grandchildren: Kayla R. Owens and husband Scott of Sunny Hills, FL, Tamera Riley and husband David of Wausau, FL, Denise Register Hall of Vernon, FL, Joe Register of Wausau, FL, and Steven Nichols; great grandchildren: Lauren Ellen Smith, Wesley Quinton Hall III, Ashton Kane Hall, Breana Marie Moody, Amber Deborah Riley, Katlyn Rose Riley, Jaiza Register, and Jozie Campbell; and great-great grandchildren: Zander Owens, and Willow-Delilah Johns.

Funeral service will be held on 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 21, 2018, at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel, with Juno Douglas officiating, with the visitation taking place two hours prior. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Vernon City Cemetery in Vernon, FL. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.